Who Will Reach the WTC Final? Updated Qualification Scenario After India’s Big Win
The WTC qualification race gets more heated as the matches progress. With India securing a 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test, the team has now increased its chances of reaching the finals. Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, already stand in the race.
The race for the World Test Championship finals have gotten even more heated with India's win over Sri Lanka in the first Test. India went on to defeat Sri Lanka by 165 runs, which puts them at the 5th spot with 5 wins and 4 losses in 10 games.
Here's how many wins each team would require to reach the World Test Championship finals:
- Australia requires 8 wins in 13 matches.
- South Africa requires 6 wins in 10 matches.
- New Zealand requires 7 wins in 10 matches.
- Bangladesh requires 5 wins in 7 matches.
- India requires 7 wins in 8 matches.
- Sri Lanka requires 7 wins in 7 matches.
- England is unlikely to qualify.
- Pakistan requires 7 wins in 7 matches, but their qualification will still depend on other results.
- West Indies are also unlikely to qualify.
Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand are clearly coming to get their second title. But India is also eager to make it to the finals again, and win the title this time.
Our Take
Things are about to get even more interesting in the coming days. Cricket fans are now witnessing three test series at the same time, which includes India tour of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh tour of Australia, and England tour of Pakistan. All of these series will be playing a vital role to decide which team gets to make it to the World Test Championship finals.