Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Sledging Works Perfectly as Dickwella Throws His Wicket Away
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Niroshan Dickwella had a banter on the final day of the game. Jaiswal asked Dickwella to smash a six for his team, while Dickwella asked if he would be picked in the IPL for smashing a six. On the next delivery, he lost his wicket to Prasidh Krishna, causing a hilarious moment.
Yashasvi Jaiswal may not have been able to do much well for the Indian team in the Test against Sri Lanka, but his contributions on the field won't be forgotten. Earlier he helped Jadeja to complete the 350 wickets mark in the longest format of the game, as the ball deflected after hitting him, allowing Gill to take the catch.
And now on the final day of the game, he had another hilarious moment with Niroshan Dickwella. When Dickwella was on strike, Yashasvi fielded close to him and asked him to smash a six. However, the Sri Lankan batsman also made a demand that if he will be picked in the IPL, then he will.
Yashasvi Jaiswal - Come on, Dickwella, we need to see some sixes from you.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 19, 2026
Niroshan Dickwella - If you take me to the IPL, then I will.
Jaiswal - hit some sixes, maybe then I will.
Next ball Dickwella got out! 😄 pic.twitter.com/OfsOUlYK8U
Jaiswal changed his demand saying that if Dickwella would smash some sixes, he would be picked in the IPL. This bait worked on the Sri Lankan batsman to such a great extent, that he went on to lose his wicket on the very next delivery.
Our Take
Yashasvi Jaiswal showed that there are various ways in which one could sledge the batsman and make him throw his wicket away. Things were going alright for Sri Lanka, but now they would be thinking where it all went wrong. Rohit Sharma might be feeling happy after taking a look at this video, as he made Yashasvi Jaiswal a Shana.