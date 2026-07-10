England Cricket Brings Alcohol Restrictions After Nightclub Controversy
The England and Wales Cricket Board has brought down some strict restrictions on its players related to alcohol consumption. Following the recent incident involving Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson, the team has been in trouble. To ease the tensions, the ECB has brought down the alcohol restrictions.
The England and Wales Cricket Board brought down some serious changes to its policy, bringing alcohol restrictions for the players. This comes right after the board had been on the headlines following the Nightclub Incident in the series against New Zealand. Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes were involved in a controversy due to the same.
Some reports have claimed that the English players will not be allowed to consume alcohol on the match days. Along with that, they also can't consume alcohol a day after the Test match has come to an end. A midnight curfew has also been added in the new guidelines, bringing down more discipline among the players during the international assignments.
There is another change which has been made to the guidelines. Players can leave the hotel after 10 PM but for the same, they will have to inform the team management or security staff. This will help to ensure better management and monitoring of the players.
Our Take
The alcohol restrictions put down by the England and Wales Cricket Board were necessary for a long time. Their players made it to the headlines due to this reason over the last few months, whether it was the Ashes in Australia or the New Zealand tour of England. Now since these rules have been brought down to the game, they will help to improve the discipline of the team and even boost their performances for the future games.