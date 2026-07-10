Former India Star Calls for Bold Changes Ahead of 5th T20I.

Parthiv Patel said, “It's difficult. You would obviously ask that if Sanju Samson has to come into the team, in whose place should he come? I would actually make two changes. One is that I would give Suryansh Shedge a spot in the team in place of Washington Sundar so that you have four bowlers, and Shivam Dube and Shedge can bowl two overs apiece for you.”