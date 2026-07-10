Former India Star Calls for Bold Changes Ahead of 5th T20I
The Indian team has already lost the series against England without winning a single game. Parthiv Patel, former Indian cricketer, has called out for two major changes the team should make. He recommended having Sanju Samson back in the playing XI, in place of Tilak Varma.
The Indian team is having a lot of issues in the shortest format of the game. After enduring a series loss against Ireland, India have also lost the five match T20I series against England, with one match still left to go. Yesterday, India lost the fourth game of the series by a huge margin of 9 wickets.
After this game, former Indian cricketer, Parthiv Patel, has called out for some major changes for the fifth T20I. Parthiv suggested that India should make two changes in the last T20I, which could help things go in their way. He suggested bringing Sanju Samson in place of Tilak Varma, and Suryansh Shedge in place of Washington Sundar.
Parthiv Patel said, “It's difficult. You would obviously ask that if Sanju Samson has to come into the team, in whose place should he come? I would actually make two changes. One is that I would give Suryansh Shedge a spot in the team in place of Washington Sundar so that you have four bowlers, and Shivam Dube and Shedge can bowl two overs apiece for you.”
Our Take
The changes suggested by Parthiv Patel will be massive for the Indian team in the 5th T20I. However, taking a look at the form of Tilak Varma suggests that he needs some rest in the game. Varma has not been able to score runs for the team at a pace which he used to do earlier.