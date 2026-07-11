Former Indian Pacer backs RoKo for the 2027 World Cup
The Indian team has started its preparations for the 2027 World Cup. And questions on the availability of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remains a concern, as both of them eye their first World Cup win together. Munaf Patel has backed the duo of RoKo for the big tournament next year.
India has started its preparations for the 2027 World Cup, as it enters a new phase with the ODI series against England. After a long time, we will be able to see the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, playing together for the Indian team. These stalwarts are just available in the ODI format, eager for the upcoming World Cup.
Before the ODI series, Munaf Patel has given a huge statement on them. He said, “You cannot win the World Cup without them. If you want to win the 2027 World Cup, it cannot happen without them.” Along with that, Munaf also highlighted their records in this format by saying, "Look at their records of the last ten years. Fifty-five hundreds in the same format. Rohit has 33-34 hundreds. Bowlers are scared to bowl, to be honest.”
Munaf also talked about the criticism around them. He said, “Even today, people have a misconception that Rohit and Virat are finished. Talent can never be finished. These are talented guys. How will you win without them? The others are still getting ready. There is no one today who can take their place at the moment. There are just eight months for 2027. How much time is even left?”
Our Take
Munaf Patel has surely made some bold remarks on the Indian team for the 2027 World Cup. The availability of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be crucial for the Indian team in the big tournament. Virat holds some phenomenal records in South Africa, while Rohit is known for his aggressive starts for the Indian team in ICC events.