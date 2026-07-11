Twitter Goes Wild as Sachin and Brian Lara Share a Wimbledon Moment
Wimbledon again saw some crazy appearances this year. Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were together, attending the match yesterday from the stands. After the game, both of them even shared a moment together, where two generations of cricket met each other.
Wimbledon is currently going on over the last few days and we have already seen various cricketers attend the tournament. But yesterday in the crucial matches, the attendees were also important. The Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, was seen at the venue along with his wife, as the Indian captain, Shubman Gill also sat with the couple.
But there was another moment which stole the spotlight of all the cricket fans. Brian Lara, the West Indies cricket legend, was also attending the game from the same venue. And after the event came to an end, we finally got to see both of them together backstage.
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara also had some photos together, as they were also seen shaking hands with each other. Two players from two different generations, who have etched their names in the history of cricket.
Here's how Twitter has reacted after watching the two legends of the game together.
Cricket Meets Fashion
When the cricket gods meet the fashion gods, you get a handshake that could sell tickets to a museum.— val.official (@JMeekwamsuk) July 10, 2026
The meetup between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara feels legendary. The way they were dressed up, no one could believe they used to bash bowlers like nothing before.
Much Bigger
When the only thing bigger than their stats is the handshake, you know legends are in the same room. pic.twitter.com/Rkb53IUZtD— zoeylynn (@Frym38137984) July 10, 2026
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are still known in the game for their legendary stars. And the only thing bigger than their stats is the handshake which they did at Wimbledon.
Two GOATS
The greatest right-handed batsman with the greatest left-handed batsman.— HONNEST FORUM (@Honnestforum) July 10, 2026
A Twitter user described Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara at its best. The greatest left-handed batsman and the greatest right-handed batsman of all-time.