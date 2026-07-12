BCCI Unveils Replacement Picks for England ODIs and Zimbabwe T20Is

Ravi Bishnoi will have to take this chance in the England ODIs and Zimbabwe T20Is well. He was not able to do well for the team in the T20I series against England and Ireland, due to which he became a part of the bench soon. Still, it remains to be seen whether the Indian team will be able to take revenge for the T20I series loss in the ODIs or not. With players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, the team has a lot of experience and power.