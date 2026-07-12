BCCI Unveils Replacement Picks for England ODIs and Zimbabwe T20Is
BCCI has made some final changes to the Indian team for England ODIs. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy suffered with injuries in the T20I series in England. Following that, Ravi Bishnoi and Prince Yadav have been added to the team for the ODIs vs England and T20Is vs Zimbabwe.
The injury blows just keep on troubling the Indian team in the white ball format. In a devastating series loss against England, India also suffered with two key injuries. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy were injured for the last two games, and they were not cleared to play further.
So, the BCCI also had to bring out the necessary replacements for the ODI series against England and T20I series against Zimbabwe. In place of Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy, Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi have made their way back to the team. The BCCI confirmed the same with a recent announcement, as the players have joined the team for the important series.
It is still not clear when Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy will be fit to play for the Indian team again. But Ravi Bishnoi and Prince Yadav have gotten an opportunity yet again, to prove themselves in the English conditions.
Our Take
Ravi Bishnoi will have to take this chance in the England ODIs and Zimbabwe T20Is well. He was not able to do well for the team in the T20I series against England and Ireland, due to which he became a part of the bench soon. Still, it remains to be seen whether the Indian team will be able to take revenge for the T20I series loss in the ODIs or not. With players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, the team has a lot of experience and power.
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