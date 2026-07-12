Twitter Explodes as Gautam Gambhir Registers Unwanted Milestone
Gautam Gambhir keeps on adding unwanted records to his name as a Head Coach. His tenure as a coach of the Indian team is yet to be completed, but the transition phase is hurting the dominance. For the first time in history, India lost 4 T20Is in a single series.
Gautam Gambhir could be called the most successful Head Coach of the Indian team. No coach managed to help the Indian team win two titles in his tenure, but Gambhir broke this record. Still, this doesn't remain the only record which has been broken by Gambhir, as many others keep on getting added on the list.
Recently, India went on a five match T20I series against England. Fans expected it to be dominated by India, but England went on to have a clean sweep in this series. They didn't just defeat India to win the series, the team gave some of the heaviest defeats to the Indian side, being led by Shreyas Iyer.
One of the records the Indian team kept in four or five match series was that they never lost four games. But in the T20I series against England, India finished at 4-0, after losing yesterday's game also while chasing a mammoth total.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer adding another unwanted record to their list.
Kudos to GG
Thanks to GG he is gifting us all possible records which we did not see in last 20 yrs. Kudos to him— Dhiraj Uchil (@dhirajuchil) July 12, 2026
A Twitter user credited Gautam Gambhir for all of this. He has given everything to the Indian team which they could not achieve in the last 20 years of the game.
Bharat Ratna Needed
Now we should give bharat ratna to our respected couch goutam gambhir.— RAVINAMA (@RAVINAMA78) July 11, 2026
A Twitter user made a huge demand from the Indian government. He said that after such performances, Gautam Gambhir should be awarded with a Bharat Ratna.
Gambhir's Autobiography
July 11, 2026
Gautam Gambhir will be working on his autobiography soon. And it will be named as My Experiments on the Indian team.
Massive Destruction
Thank you so much for destroying the T20 and Test teams. pic.twitter.com/Pp1orgUe3N— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) July 11, 2026
Under Gautam Gambhir, India got its team across two formats already destroyed. Earlier it was just the Test format, and after looking at the team's performances, T20I have also joined the list.
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