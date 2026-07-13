Shivam Dubes T20I Spot Under Scanner After Ex-India Stars Remark
The spot of Shivam Dube in India's T20I side has been questioned by Subramanian Badrinath. He talked about Dude's performances for the team in the T20I series against England. Along with that, he also called for the comeback of Krunal Pandya in the Indian team.
The Indian team is going through its toughest time in the shortest format of the game. With all players being under scrutiny, a former Indian player called out Shivam Dube for his form. Dube is being termed as an all-rounder for the Indian team, but he was not able to deliver well with the ball.
And this has been called out by Subramanian Badrinath in his recent video. He talked about Dude's performances, which remained below expectations and also emphasized on the catch which he dropped the catch of Harry Brook in the last game. Moreover, Dube scored runs at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 130.76, while his bowling economy remained at 16.
In his recent video, Subramanian Badrinath said, “How can he remain in the team going forward? He is dropping sitters and being called an all-rounder, he is bowling the 19th over and getting smashed. They are also losing now which isn't helping his cause. Krunal Pandya might be a good addition instead.”
Our Take
Subramanian Badrinath has made a bold statement for Shivam Dube. Even though he has been termed as an all-rounder for the Indian team, his performances for the Indian team were not as they expected. He didn't deliver his best with the bat and ball, but the blame can't be entirely put up on him. It was a collective team issue, where the majority of the players failed to perform well. But the questions will still remain how Dube will find his form back.