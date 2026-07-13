Shivam Dubes T20I Spot Under Scanner After Ex-India Stars Remark

Subramanian Badrinath has made a bold statement for Shivam Dube. Even though he has been termed as an all-rounder for the Indian team, his performances for the Indian team were not as they expected. He didn't deliver his best with the bat and ball, but the blame can't be entirely put up on him. It was a collective team issue, where the majority of the players failed to perform well. But the questions will still remain how Dube will find his form back.