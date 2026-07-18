India Announces Replacement for Washington Sundar Ahead of Third ODI
India has announced a replacement for Washington Sundar ahead of the third ODI. He has been ruled out of the series after suffering with an injury in the second game. Now, Harsh Dubey has been added to the Indian team as a replacement for the same.
The Indian team is leaving no stones unturned when it comes to the series decider against England. The match is all set to be played tomorrow, and India had to name a replacement for Washington Sundar. He had injured himself in the second ODI when he came to bat.
Following the same, it was confirmed that Sundar is not fit enough to play for the team in the third ODI. So, the BCCI had to name a replacement for the same, as the match holds a lot of importance for the Indian team. A replacement for Sundar has been announced in the form of Harsh Dubey.
He made his debut for the Indian team last month, and is now getting a chance to play for the team yet again, but this time in England. Dubey has already impressed the fans and selectors with his spin bowling performances and his ability to score runs, even when the top order fails to perform.
Our Take
The decision of having Harsh Dubey coming in as a replacement for Washington Sundar has received a lot of mixed reactions. It is still being questioned why Ravindra Jadeja has been excluded from the ODI team to an extent that he is not being considered as a replacement player. Now with Harsh Dubey in the team, it seems that the BCCI is looking at the options who could help them play well in this format even in the 2031 World Cup.