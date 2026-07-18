India Announces Replacement for Washington Sundar Ahead of Third ODI

The decision of having Harsh Dubey coming in as a replacement for Washington Sundar has received a lot of mixed reactions. It is still being questioned why Ravindra Jadeja has been excluded from the ODI team to an extent that he is not being considered as a replacement player. Now with Harsh Dubey in the team, it seems that the BCCI is looking at the options who could help them play well in this format even in the 2031 World Cup.