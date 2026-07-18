India Likely to Bring Back Kuldeep Yadav for Series-Deciding Third ODI
Kuldeep Yadav is likely to make his return for the third ODI against England. He has missed out on the first two games, as India went with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as the spinners. With Sundar being injured, Kuldeep is likely to make his way back to the ODI side.
India and England are set to have yet another thrilling encounter. And this time the venue will be the Home of Cricket, Lord's Stadium. England made a comeback in the second ODI, winning it by 4 wickets, as India now aims to have a turnaround in the next match and win the series. However, India has also suffered a setback ahead of this game.
Washington Sundar suffered an injury in the second ODI against England. When he came out to bat, he was seen struggling as the physios even attended to make sure he was well. But after the game, it now seems like Sundar may not be able to play for the Indian team in the decider match against England.
While Sundar will be missing out, it is likely that Kuldeep Yadav will be making his way to the team for this game. He has been a part of the squad but remained on the bench for the first two games. With Sundar being unavailable, Kuldeep will be eager to use this opportunity well and ensure that he remains in contention for the World Cup.
Our Take
If the reports are true, Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of Washington Sundar will be a big boost to India's bowling unit. He has been capable of taking wickets and since the series had started, fans had been questioning his absence in the playing XI. But at the same time, the depth of India's batting line-up will be compromised to some extent.