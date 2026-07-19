Delhi Capitals Batsman Ordered to Surrender Phone, Electronic Devices by High Court
Abishek Porel is about to face some strict charges by the Calcutta High Court. The Bengal and Delhi Capitals batsman has been accused of rape and the petitioner has made some serious allegations. The court has now ordered to seize the phone and electronic devices from the batsman as soon as possible
Abishek Porel is now finding himself deep in a legal trouble. The Delhi Capitals batsman has been ordered by the Calcutta High court, that his phone and electronic devices will be seized till any further notice from the High Court itself. He was alleged of cohabitation on the promise of marriage.
And a massive development in this case finally took a few hours back, when the Calcutta High Court decided to seize his phone and electronic devices. Porel has been charged with a non-bailable offence, which has been filed Mogra PS FIR No. 346/2026. The seizure has been done to prevent the spread of offensive information.
The statement by the High Court said, “The petitioner submits that although a criminal prosecution has been initiated, being Mogra Police Station Case No. 346 of 2026 under Sections 64(1), 66, 69, 74, 75(2), 79, 115(2), 117(2), 124, 127(2), 109(1), 308(2), 351(2), 351(3), 316(2), 318(3), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, read with Sections 66E and 72 of the Information Technology Act, against Respondent Nos. 6 and 7, further investigative steps are required.”
Our Take
Abishek Porel is surely not having a good time off the field these days. The next hearing in this matter will take place on 11 August, as it remains to be seen what will be happening to the player at the end of this case. However, he has been yet another star batsman who got caught into legal troubles before he could even give a kickstart to his cricket career.
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