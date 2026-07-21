Big Selection Updates Ahead of Indias Sri Lanka Tour
India will be on a tour of Sri Lanka for the two match Test series in August. For this series, the BCCI is likely to announce India's squad this week. Reports claim that players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to make a return to the game.
The much awaited India tour of Sri Lanka is now less than a month away. Starting from 15 August, Shubman Gill and his side will be making a comeback to the longest format of the game, as they remain eager to continue their WTC journey on a strong note.
For this tour, the BCCI will be announcing India's squad this week. Fans will get to know which players will be able to make it to the team and visit Sri Lanka, as India aims to keep its WTC final hopes alive. The last series India played in the WTC was against South Africa, which ended in a clean sweep.
Some reports from the expected squad have also arrived. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to make their comeback to the Indian team. Jadeja has missed out on a lot over the last few weeks, as Bumrah suffered with a knee injury in the second ODI against England.
Our Take
The India tour of Sri Lanka will be an important one for Shubman Gill as a captain. He is heading to this tour after securing a 2-0 loss in the previous home series against South Africa. While the India A team was able to do well in the unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A, it remains to be seen which players from the same will make it to the senior squad.