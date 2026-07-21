Twitter Goes Wild as Smriti Mandhana Joins the Super Giants
Smriti Mandhana has now joined the Super Giants family. But that doesn't mean she is not leading the RCB team in the Women's Premier League. In the Women's Hundred, Mandhana has now become a part of their new team, Manchester Super Giants.
One of the biggest moves has taken place in Women's cricket, and it has somewhat shocked the fans. Smriti Mandhana is now a part of the Super Giants family. And this has been made possible with the help of the new team acquired by them in The Hundred.
Ahead of the upcoming Women's Hundred edition, Smriti Mandhana has joined the team as a player. The Super Giants family welcomed Mandhana, as she is now also a Super Giant. But at the same time, she also remains a part of the RCB family in the Women's Premier League.
The post of Smriti Mandhana joining the Super Giants family nearly broke the internet. Fans were shocked to see this happen, as they thought Smriti Mandhana left the RCB team to join LSG in the Women's Premier League. It still took them some time to realise that LSG is not having a team in women's cricket.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
Cheat Code
SMRITI MANDHANA IN THE HUNDRED IS A CHEAT CODE, BUT MANCHESTER IS GOING TO NEED MORE THAN JUST ONE SUPER GIANT TO FIX THAT WEATHER.— Vengam (@bheemlagenshin) July 21, 2026
Smriti Mandhana in the Hundred will be really a cheat code for the team. The Manchester team will just need another cheat code to solve the weather issues.
Party Changed?
RCB be like pic.twitter.com/R5zEVFYImF— Mustafa Moudi (@Mustafamoudi) July 21, 2026
Well fans are a little angry on Smriti Mandhana that she changed her party. But it should be noted that she is still a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL.
Nice Question
Indian women cricketers are allowed to play other leagues aswell?— RajXtra (@RajXtra45) July 21, 2026
Female players in India are allowed to participate in the other T20 leagues. But that rule is not applicable to the male players, as they can only participate if they have retired.