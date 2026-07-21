Venkatesh Prasad Backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 World Cup

Venkatesh Prasad's statements do match the thinking of various other cricket analysts. It can be said that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli don't need the Indian team for the World Cup, the Indian team needs them if they want to take revenge for the previous final loss. Even though Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have won every title in their careers, they are aiming to put an end to the same on a high note by winning the World Cup.