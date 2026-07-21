Venkatesh Prasad Backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 World Cup
India's form in ODI cricket has started to dip, as the 2027 World Cup preparations begin. While the new players haven't been able to absorb the game pressure, RoKo have delivered consistently. Amidst the questions raised on them, Venkatesh Prasad has talked about their importance to the Indian team.
If we take a look at the Indian team for the ODI World Cup, the preparations have not gone as expected. India started well with the series against Afghanistan, but all their weaknesses were revealed when the team went against England in a three match ODI series.
While the young guns failed to do as expected, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's experience turned out to be crucial for the Indian team. And this has been the story for the team in the last few ODI series too. Amidst all this, Venkatesh Prasad, a former Indian cricketer has backed the duo for the big tournament.
Recently, he talked about the importance of RoKo for the World Cup. Venkatesh said, “I have always said that. Virat & Rohit should be given that freedom. They have earned the freedom to take a call whenever they want to retire from the game. It is very important to have both Virat & Rohit till the end of 2027 World Cup.”
Our Take
Venkatesh Prasad's statements do match the thinking of various other cricket analysts. It can be said that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli don't need the Indian team for the World Cup, the Indian team needs them if they want to take revenge for the previous final loss. Even though Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have won every title in their careers, they are aiming to put an end to the same on a high note by winning the World Cup.