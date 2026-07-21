Which Nations Have Booked Their Spot at the 2027 ODI World Cup?
The 2027 World Cup is coming, as teams have started to grind themselves for the big tournament. As of now, only South Africa and Zimbabwe have qualified for the tournament as the hosts. Various teams such as India, Australia, Pakistan, and more, have also gained their place with ICC rankings.
The ICC has given an official notice which might change the scenario for the 2027 World Cup. The upcoming World Cup edition will be having a total of 14 teams, out of which only two have been confirmed till now. And these two teams are the hosts of the tournament, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Along with that, eight teams will be able to find their spot in the tournament from the ICC rankings. For the remaining four teams, the World Cup qualifiers will take place to find out which one of them makes it to the tournament. Right now, the focus remains on the teams which will be making it to the tournament with the ICC rankings.
The probable teams for the same include India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England. In total eight teams look almost set to seal a direct qualification for the World Cup. The 9th and 10th place in this tournament is likely to be taken by Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Teams will receive direct qualification based on their rankings on 30 September.
Our Take
The World Cup qualifiers will now be a little intense and could also be one-sided. For the third consecutive time, West Indies are likely to play in the World Cup qualifiers, as they remain eager to seal a spot in the World Cup. A total of four teams will be able to make it to the main tournament with the help of these qualifying tournaments. And the bottom three teams will have to fight in a series, where the winner advances to the main tournament.