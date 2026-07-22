AI Simulation | ZIM vs IND | Mayank Yadavs Fiery Spell Fires India to Winning Start Against Zimbabwe

The match will be played at Harare Sports Club, which is expected to be a balanced surface with consistent bounce and early assistance for the fast bowlers. The new ball will be swinging in the early overs of the game, but the batters will be able to score well when they settle. Spinners are also expected to play a role in the middle overs, as the pitch slows down. A first innings total in the range of 165 to 175 will be considered as competitive. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with evening temperatures being pleasant and no threat of rain.