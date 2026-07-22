Kuldeep Yadav to Test Himself in Englands Domestic Cricket
Kuldeep Yadav has been signed by Yorkshire for the English domestic season. He will be playing five matches in the One-Day Cup and three matches in the County Championship. He was also a part of the Indian squad for the tour of England but didn't play the ODI series.
Kuldeep Yadav has now joined the list of Indian stars who will be featuring in the English domestic. It has been confirmed that he will join Yorkshire in the current domestic season, as his preparations for the Tests begin. The One-Day Cup has also started, and Indian fans will be able to watch him play for Yorkshire soon.
The Indian spinner has joined Yorkshire for a total of eight games. He will be playing a total of five matches in the One-Day Cup and three matches in the County Championship. This is a massive boost for Yorkshire, as Kuldeep holds a lot of experience in the game. Moreover, he will also receive benefits from the same, getting to know more about the English conditions.
Kuldeep Yadav was also a part of the Indian team in its tour of England. But unfortunately, he didn't even make it to the playing XI even for a single match. Yorkshire has still backed the experience of Kuldeep Yadav, as they hope that he would be delivering his best in the English conditions.
Our Take
Kuldeep Yadav is struggling to make it to the playing XI, even though he has been a key spinner for the team. In the ODI series against Afghanistan, he was a part of the Indian team for just one game. Later in the series against England, he didn't even play a game even when Washington Sundar suffered with an injury.