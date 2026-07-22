Watch Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharmas Spiritual Visit to Vrindavan
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in Vrindavan. The couple visited Premanand Ji Maharaj to spend some spiritual time together. Virat Kohli just had a strong run in the ODI series against England, as he strengthens his spot for the 2027 World Cup.
Virat Kohli is back in India and this time also he has made a spiritual visit. The veteran Indian batsman visited Vrindavan along with his wife Anushka Sharma. Both of them have been spotted by the fans outside the ashram of Premanand Ji Maharaj. And the photos of their visit have gone viral all over the internet.
A few days back Virat Kohli was in England, playing for the Indian team in the three match ODI series. While he was not able to do well in the first game, he went on to score two consecutive half-centuries for the Indian team. And soon after the series came to an end, he came to have a spiritual visit in Vrindavan.
Kohli will now be staying out of action for almost two months. India is scheduled to play the next ODI series against West Indies, which will take place in September. Staying out of action for a long time will be a bit of a concern for the King, as he aims to maintain his top form for India.
Our Take
Over the last few years, we all have seen a spiritual side of Virat Kohli. And the blessings have helped him to a great extent. If we take a look at the trophies he has won over the last few years, the list is huge. It starts with the T20 World Cup 2024, Champions Trophy 2025, IPL 2025 and 2026, and much more. Still, he aims to add another World Cup title to his list of achievements, as he plays the upcoming World Cup for India.