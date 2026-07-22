Watch Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharmas Spiritual Visit to Vrindavan

Over the last few years, we all have seen a spiritual side of Virat Kohli. And the blessings have helped him to a great extent. If we take a look at the trophies he has won over the last few years, the list is huge. It starts with the T20 World Cup 2024, Champions Trophy 2025, IPL 2025 and 2026, and much more. Still, he aims to add another World Cup title to his list of achievements, as he plays the upcoming World Cup for India.