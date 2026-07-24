India Could Host an Ashes Test as Cricket Australia Explores New Venue
Cricket Australia is actively exploring venues for The Ashes. And for this, the board is now looking forward to India, expecting to host an Ashes Test at this venue. If this happens, cricket fans will be able to see an Ashes Test taking place in the country soon.
In cricket, there are various Test series which have been a lot popular among the fans. But none of them matches the greatness which is given to them with the help of The Ashes. England and Australia, two of the oldest cricket playing nations, play against each other in a five match series.
Historically, the majority of the matches in The Ashes are being played in England or Australia. But Cricket Australia is now looking to have something else on the cards, which is a change in venue. The board is reportedly looking forward to hosting an Ashes Test in India, if it gets possible.
The Ashes Test in India, if approved, will be a major move. It will not just boost the relations between Cricket Australia and BCCI, but also between ECB and BCCI. Recently, it has also been confirmed that the opening match of the Big Bash League will be taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Our Take
If the Ashes will be having one of its games in India, it is also necessary for the Indian fans to show some support. And the opening game of the Big Bash League will be playing a vital role for the same. If Cricket Australia is able to see an enormous amount of support in the opening game at Chennai, they will surely consider hosting the Ashes Test in India also.