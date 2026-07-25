Rajeev Shukla Shuts Down Rohit Sharma Retirement Reports

Rajeev Shukla has confirmed that Rohit Sharma is not going anywhere away from the game. He will be there for the Indian team in all situations in the ODI format, which also remains the only format he plays. The dream for the Hitman to end his cricket career on a high note by winning the World Cup still remains alive. Rohit Sharma will be back in action for the ODI series against West Indies, which will take place in September.