Rajeev Shukla Shuts Down Rohit Sharma Retirement Reports
Rohit Sharma has not retired from the game even after the England ODIs. His retirement reports grew after his form dropped in the second ODI. But after the series, Rajeev Shukla has confirmed that Rohit is having no plans on retiring from the game as of now.
Rohit Sharma has been on the headlines for a long time now. Following the second ODI against England, where he failed to score runs, speculations rose that he would soon retire from the game. And the Lord's ODI would be his last, as the selectors are not watching him in contention for the World Cup.
But none of that even happened. Instead, Rohit Sharma went on to dominate in the English conditions again like he used to do in 2019. In the third ODI against England, where the target was of 388, he dominated without any issues. Rohit alone went on to score 138 runs off 110 balls for the team.
Still the rumours around his retirement were speculated on the internet. Recently, BCCI Vice President, Rajeev Shukla, talked about the same, saying, “Rohit Sharma is a part of our team and continuing to play. The things being circulated in the media and on social media have no meaning. As of now, there is no question of his retirement.”
Our Take
Rajeev Shukla has confirmed that Rohit Sharma is not going anywhere away from the game. He will be there for the Indian team in all situations in the ODI format, which also remains the only format he plays. The dream for the Hitman to end his cricket career on a high note by winning the World Cup still remains alive. Rohit Sharma will be back in action for the ODI series against West Indies, which will take place in September.