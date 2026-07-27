Indias Bangladesh Tour Gets Major Update as BCCI and BCB Start Talks
The India tour of Bangladesh may have its dates announced soon. It has been reported that the talks between BCB and BCCI have started for the same. If the tour takes place, it will happen in the September window, with the Afghanistan series being postponed.
A positive news for the Indian fans who are waiting for the India tour of Bangladesh. Eatlier it was just reports that the BCB is eager for the tour to take place and is also making some preparations. But recently, a major update has taken place in this case with the help of the recent reports.
It is being reported that the talks between BCB and BCCI have started for the tour to take place. BCB has been working to get all things done in time, and for this, it is also necessary for them to get a final confirmation with the BCCI. This tour was set to take place last year, but Bangladesh had some tensions within the country due to which it was postponed.
Reports also claim that both boards are looking forward to the September window for the tour to take place. If this happens, the T20I series between India and Afghanistan might have to be postponed or take place earlier than expected.
Our Take
The India tour of Bangladesh will be holding a great significance this time. This tour will be the last time both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be visiting Bangladesh. And it is also a great moment for the Indian fans, as they will be able to see the RoKo duo back in action earlier than expected. Before the West Indies tour of India, it will be India tour of Bangladesh, once all the talks have been confirmed.