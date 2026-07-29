Ishan Kishan Enters Exclusive T20I Club Alongside Virat Kohli
Ishan Kishan continues to rise after making his return to the Indian team. With the series against Zimbabwe, he has now become the fourth Indian batsmen to cross 900 rating points. He now joins the likes of Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav.
If there is a comeback story which just keeps on getting better with each passing day, it has to be the one of Ishan Kishan. There was a time when the BCCI even removed him from the Central Contracts. And now he holds the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings, dominating the game for India.
With the recent series against Zimbabwe, he has retained his spot at the top and also created a record which has been achieved by three Indian stars before. He has finally crossed 900 rating points in the T20I rankings, as he now stands at the top spot with 910 points.
And the one who is standing second is Sahibzada Farhan with 848 points. Kishan has easily retained the top spot for a long time if he just focuses on his form in the game. Moreover, he is now the fourth Indian to achieve this record, just after Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Abhishek Sharma.
Our Take
Ishan Kishan surely has one of the greatest comeback stories of all-time. From being dropped from the Central Contract after the World Cup, to returning to the team to win the T20 World Cup, and much more. Now with his growing form in the white ball format, he has managed to achieve new records with each passing game. He is now standing in the same list which contains the list of India's stars in this format, such as Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.