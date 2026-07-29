Ishan Kishan Enters Exclusive T20I Club Alongside Virat Kohli

Ishan Kishan surely has one of the greatest comeback stories of all-time. From being dropped from the Central Contract after the World Cup, to returning to the team to win the T20 World Cup, and much more. Now with his growing form in the white ball format, he has managed to achieve new records with each passing game. He is now standing in the same list which contains the list of India's stars in this format, such as Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.