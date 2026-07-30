Ajinkya Rahane Retires from International Cricket, Ends Glorious Career
Cricket fans have witnessed the end of an era in the Test format. Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket, shocking the world. He was also a part of the Indian team in the Test format for a long time, even being the top scorer in the WTC final in 2023.
The Indian cricket team has officially seen the end of an era, where their batsmen used to dominate in the Test format. But now all of them have officially retired from the game, with Ajinkya Rahane being the latest addition to the list of retirements. He has officially announced his retirement from international cricket today.
Rahane posted a video on his Instagram account, where he talked about the same. He confirmed his retirement from all formats of international cricket, marking the end of an era. He used to dominate for the Indian team even when players such as Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were unable to score runs.
And Rahane was mainly known for his performances in the SENA countries. At a time when the Indian team lost the Test against Australia by a huge margin in 2021 and Virat Kohli went back due to some personal reasons, it was Ajinkya Rahane with a young Indian side who helped India to retain the BGT without any issues.
Our Take
Ajinkya Rahane had a great time playing for the Indian cricket team. He was a part of the team across all three formats but his core remained in the longest format of the game. With Rahane being one of the finest Test batsman for India over the last few years, he also saw the team's dominance across countries. He has retired with a total of 5077 runs in the longest format of the game only.