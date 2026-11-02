CSK's Potential Decision on Prashant Veer Sparks Debate on Social Media!

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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Chennai Super Kings is planning to release Prashant Veer ahead of the auction. This will be done to free up some purse, as they plan to buy him later in the auction for a low price. However, this has sparked a lot of reactions from the fans on social media.

Twitter Reacts as CSK Plans to Release Prashant Veer Ahead of IPL Auction.

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The teams have started to discuss which players they should retain in the current season or who should be released. For Chennai Super Kings, the plans seem to have taken shape, as the team has decided to free up some purse ahead of the next season.

It has been reported that the team is willing to release Prashant Veer when they announce the retention list. This will be done to free up some purse, as he was brought down for a good price. Later they will be buying Prashant Veer in the auction as well, which will ensure that they get him back for a low price.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:

Nice Recommendation

A fan has requested the team to release MS Dhoni since he might not play the next season. But he will have the option to join the team as a mentor.

Both of them?

One of them even said to release Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma both. The team doesn't need both of them, and they can be bought again for just 3-4 crores combined.

Haath Saaf

This was a crazy suggestion. One of them literally told to release Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube from the team as well.

IPL News

The IPL news related to auction and retention have started to arrive in the media. And now the experts will start their discussions on who should be released and who should be retained.

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