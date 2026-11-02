Twitter Reacts as CSK Plans to Release Prashant Veer Ahead of IPL Auction.

CSK's Potential Decision on Prashant Veer Sparks Debate on Social Media!
Chennai Super Kings is planning to release Prashant Veer ahead of the auction. This will be done to free up some purse, as they plan to buy him later in the auction for a low price. However, this has sparked a lot of reactions from the fans on social media.
The teams have started to discuss which players they should retain in the current season or who should be released. For Chennai Super Kings, the plans seem to have taken shape, as the team has decided to free up some purse ahead of the next season.
It has been reported that the team is willing to release Prashant Veer when they announce the retention list. This will be done to free up some purse, as he was brought down for a good price. Later they will be buying Prashant Veer in the auction as well, which will ensure that they get him back for a low price.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Nice Recommendation
@mufaddal_vohra Release Dhoni also he will not play but can be our mentor— Satyam (@Satyam22tweets) November 2, 2026
A fan has requested the team to release MS Dhoni since he might not play the next season. But he will have the option to join the team as a mentor.
Both of them?
@mufaddal_vohra They should release both veer and karthik, after that they can easily buy one of them under 3-4 crores, CSK doens't need both— Hamza Khan (@HamzaKhan17__) November 2, 2026
One of them even said to release Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma both. The team doesn't need both of them, and they can be bought again for just 3-4 crores combined.
Haath Saaf
@mufaddal_vohra Lage haath Rutu Raj ko bhi release kr do and shivam dube too plz— ѕняєуα ᥫ᭡ (@mannmera__) November 2, 2026
This was a crazy suggestion. One of them literally told to release Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube from the team as well.
IPL News
@mufaddal_vohra Might? Ye to no brainer hai, kya isme bhi soch vichar kar rahi hai CSK , iske judwa ko release karo aur ruturaj ko bhi nikalo— Aman (@tombstonecold7) November 2, 2026
The IPL news related to auction and retention have started to arrive in the media. And now the experts will start their discussions on who should be released and who should be retained.