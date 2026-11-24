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England tour of Australia - Australia vs England

The 2nd T20I between Australia and England is set to be played at the Carrara Oval as both the teams will be booking forward to take on each other. Coming to the odds, the Australian team have the edge here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Australia 1.85 Place a bet England 1.98 Place a bet

Why is Australia Still Well Backed?

For the second T20I against England, Australia will look to continue their winning momentum after securing a three-wicket victory in the series opener on November 21. Led by Mitchell Marsh, Australia have won all five of their recent matches. Marsh has scored 267 runs in eight matches at an average of 38.14 and a strike rate of 157.05, while Tim David has struck at 158.46. With the ball, Adam Zampa has claimed 16 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.63.

Harry Brook will be a major player for the visitors, having scored 471 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 78.5 and a strike rate of 215.06. Tom Banton has also contributed 157 runs at a strike rate of 167.02. In the bowling department, Adil Rashid has picked up 11 wickets in 10 matches, while Will Jacks has taken 10 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the second T20I between Australia and England approaches, Carrara Oval is expected to offer a balanced surface with opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The average first-innings score is 162, while teams batting first have won 53% of the 17 completed matches. Pacers have claimed 68% of the wickets compared to 29% for spinners. The venue averages 11.1 sixes per match. Australia are the favourites here

Asia Cup Rising Stars (50 Overs) - India A vs United Arab Emirates

In the Asia Cup Rising Stars (50 Overs), the Group B is set to have the 12th match of the contest between India A and the United Arab Emirates at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. India A have the edge in this contest.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India A 1.70 Place a bet United Arab Emirates 4.06 Place a bet

Why is India A Still Well Backed?

Led by Tilak Varma, India A will look to continue their winning momentum after securing victory in their opening match. Tilak has scored 393 runs in seven recent matches at an average of 56.14, while Suryansh Shedge has contributed 262 runs in nine matches. In bowling, Vipraj Nigam and Arshad Khan have picked up nine wickets each.

UAE have recorded three victories and two defeats in their last five matches. Muhammad Shahdad will be an important batter, having scored 153 runs in three matches at an average of 51. Harpreet Singh has also contributed 126 runs in five matches at an average of 42. With the ball, Basil Hameed has claimed four wickets in one match at an economy rate of 3.70, while Muhammad Mohsin has taken four wickets in two matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the India A vs UAE ODI clash approaches, the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha is expected to offer assistance to bowlers. The surface has generally displayed bowling-friendly characteristics, with seamers likely to find movement and spinners potentially benefiting from grip and turn. Batters will need to build partnerships and adapt to the conditions before playing attacking strokes. A disciplined bowling effort could prove decisive. India A have the edge here.