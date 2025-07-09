On This Day in Cricket - July 9

On July 9, significant cricketing events unfolded across the decades. In 1965, John Edrich scored a record-breaking 310 not out for England against New Zealand at Headingley, with 77% of his runs from boundaries. In 1982, Ian Botham smashed 208, the fastest Test double-century then, against India at The Oval and in 2023, England secured a thrilling Ashes win at Headingley, chasing 251, led by Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. In 2017, Moeen Ali’s 10 for 112 and Joe Root’s 190 on captaincy debut powered England’s 211-run victory over South Africa at Lord’s.

On This Day - July 9, 1983 - Shaun Marsh Was Born Today in Australia

Being the man for Australia, Shaun Marsh carved a notable yet fluctuating cricket career. Born on July 9, 1983, in Western Australia, the left-handed top-order batter debuted for Australia in 2008. Across 38 Tests, he scored 2265 runs at an average of 34.31, including six centuries, with a standout 141 on debut against Sri Lanka in 2011. In 73 ODIs, Marsh amassed 2773 runs at 40.77, hitting seven centuries. His T20I career was brief, with 255 runs in 15 matches.

(Shaun Marsh was born on July 9, 1983)

In domestic cricket, Marsh shone, scoring 12032 runs in 183 first-class matches and 7050 runs in 215 T20s, including a stellar IPL 2008 season as Punjab Kings’ leading run-scorer. Despite flashes of brilliance, like twin Ashes centuries in 2017-18, injuries and inconsistent form led to frequent exclusions from the national side. Marsh’s T20 prowess sparkled in the Big Bash League, where he scored 2810 runs for Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades. Retiring from international cricket in 2019, Marsh left a legacy of elegance and unfulfilled potential, often compared to his father Geoff, a former Australian opener.

On This Day - July 9, 1985 - BJ Watling Was Born Today in South Africa

The player who moved to New Zealand from Durban at age ten, BJ Watling became one of the country’s finest wicketkeeper-batters. Born on July 9, 1985, Watling debuted for New Zealand in 2009 and played 75 Tests, scoring 3790 runs at an average of 37.52, with eight centuries, including a career-best 205 against England in 2019. His 267 catches and eight stumpings make him New Zealand’s most successful Test wicketkeeper. Watling’s 352-run partnership with Brendon McCullum against India in 2014 and a 365-run stand with Kane Williamson in 2015 set records for New Zealand’s sixth-wicket partnerships.

(BJ Watling was born on July 9, 1985)

In 28 ODIs, he scored 573 runs, and in five T20Is, he added 38 runs. His first-class career saw 10034 runs across 178 matches. Watling’s gritty batting and reliable glovework were pivotal in New Zealand’s 2021 World Test Championship triumph, where he took five catches in the final. Retiring in 2021, he left a legacy of resilience, with standout performances like his 120 in Leeds in 2015 and a series-defining 77* against Pakistan in 2018.

On This Day - July 9, 2009 - Kemar Roach Makes his Test Debut for West Indies

Starting his career with a bang, Kemar Roach made his Test debut for West Indies against Bangladesh in the 1st Test at Kingstown, St Vincent, on July 9, 2009. The match, part of Bangladesh’s tour, saw an understrength West Indies side due to a pay dispute, with Roach among seven debutants. Bangladesh batted first, scoring 238, with Roach claiming 3 wickets for 46 runs, including Shakib Al Hasan’s scalp, showcasing his pace and swing.

(Kemar Roach made his Test Debut on July 9, 2009)

West Indies replied with 307, led by Omar Phillips’ 94, but Roach contributed only 6 runs. Bangladesh’s second innings yielded 345, powered by Tamim Iqbal’s 128, with Roach taking 3 for 67. Chasing 277, West Indies crumbled to 181, with Roach scoring 3, as Bangladesh’s spinners Shakib and Mahmudullah took eight wickets for a historic 95-run victory. Roach’s 6 wickets in the match highlighted his promise as a fast bowler, despite the loss.

On This Day - July 9, 2023 - England defeats Australia by 3 Wickets

When the 3rd Test of the 2023 Ashes came up, England opted to field, bowling Australia out for 263. Mark Wood’s fiery 5 for 34, including Pat Cummins’ duck, outshone Mitchell Marsh’s 118. England’s reply reached 237, with Ben Stokes scoring 80, but Pat Cummins’ 6 for 91 kept Australia in control. Australia’s second innings made 224, Travis Head top-scoring with 77, while Wood and Chris Woakes took key wickets.

(England defeated Australia by 3 wickets in the Third Test)

Chasing 251, England faced early trouble at 171 for 6. Harry Brook’s 75 and a 59-run stand with Woakes (32 not out) turned the tide. Wood’s unbeaten 16 sealed a thrilling three-wicket win on July 9, keeping the Ashes alive with Australia leading 2-1. Wood earned Player of the Match for his all-round heroics, scoring 24 and taking seven wickets across both innings. Despite rain interruptions, England’s aggressive batting and disciplined bowling, backed by Stokes’ leadership, secured a vital victory in this World Test Championship match.

On This Day - July 9, 2022 - India defeats England by 49 Runs in T20I

On July 9, 2022, India triumphed over England by 49 runs in the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham. They secured a 2-0 series lead. England opted to field first, holding India to 170/8 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja’s gritty 46 not out off 29 balls steadied the ship after a fiery start from Rohit Sharma (31) and Rishabh Pant (26). Debutant Richard Gleeson shone for England, claiming 3 for 15, while Chris Jordan grabbed 4 for 27.

(India defeated England by 49 Runs)

England’s chase crumbled early, plunging to 55/5 in 9.1 overs. Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33 not out) offered resistance, but England were skittled for 121 in 17 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s superb 3 for 15 earned him Player of the Match. With Jasprit Bumrah’s 2 for 10 and Yuzvendra Chahal’s 2 for 10 tightening the screws. Hardik Pandya and Harshal Patel each took a wicket. They sealed India’s dominance. Despite Gleeson’s promising debut, England’s batting faltered, with Jason Roy falling for a first-ball duck.

On This Day - July 9, 2021 - West Indies defeats Australia by 18 Runs

The match where West Indies outplayed Australia by 18 runs in the 1st T20I on July 9, 2021, at Gros Islet, St Lucia, kicked off an exciting series and Australia opted to bowl, holding West Indies to 145/6 in 20 overs. Andre Russell’s fiery 51 off 28 balls, including five sixes, powered the hosts, while Josh Hazlewood’s tight 3 for 12 and Mitchell Marsh’s 2 for 26 kept the score in check. Chasing 146, Australia raced to 100 in 9.2 overs, driven by Marsh’s 51 off 31 and Matthew Wade’s quick 33 off 14.

(West Indies defeated Australia by 18 Runs)

However, a stunning collapse saw them lose 6 wickets for just 19 runs, ending at 127 in 16 overs. Obed McCoy’s 4 for 26, earning him Player of the Match, and Hayden Walsh’s 3 for 23 sparked the meltdown. Fabian Allen’s 2 for 24 and early blows from Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo rattled Australia’s batting. Despite Marsh’s all-round effort, West Indies’ sharp bowling secured a 1-0 series lead, setting a high-energy tone for the series with their disciplined and aggressive performance.

On This Day - July 9, 2017 - West Indies defeats India by 9 Wickets

Coming to the only T20I between West Indies and India on July 9, 2017, at Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies cruised to a commanding nine-wicket victory with nine balls left. India, sent in to bat after West Indies won the toss, managed 190/6 in 20 overs. Dinesh Karthik top-scored with a brisk 48 off 29 balls, while Virat Kohli smashed 39 off 22 and Rishabh Pant contributed 38 and Jerome Taylor and Kesrick Williams grabbed two wickets apiece for West Indies. In reply, West Indies chased 191 with ease, powered by Evin Lewis’ sensational unbeaten 125 off 62 balls, including 12 sixes and six fours, earning him Player of the Match.

(West Indies defeated India by 9 Wickets)

Marlon Samuels played a steady unbeaten 36 off 29, forming a 112-run unbroken partnership. West Indies raced to 100 in 10.1 overs, finishing at 194/1 in 18.3 overs and Kuldeep Yadav claimed 1 for 34, removing Chris Gayle for 18, but India’s bowlers, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja, failed to contain Lewis’ onslaught. His explosive knock ensured West Indies’ highest successful T20I chase at home, sealing a dominant win against a strong Indian side.

On This Day - July 9, 2011 - England defeats Sri Lanka by 16 Runs

Being the match that clinched England’s 3-2 series triumph, the 5th ODI on July 9, 2011, at Manchester saw England defeat Sri Lanka by 16 runs. England, choosing to bat first, reached 268/5 in 50 overs, with Jonathan Trott’s calm 72 off 87 balls earning him Player of the Match honours. Eoin Morgan’s 57 and Craig Kieswetter’s 43 bolstered the total, despite Suraj Randiv’s impressive 5 for 42 and Sri Lanka’s chase of 269 stumbled early at 34/3, but Dinesh Chandimal’s 54 and Angelo Mathews’ 62 sparked a comeback.

(England defeated Sri Lanka by 16 Runs)

Their 102-run partnership with Jeevan Mendis (48) revived hopes, yet Sri Lanka finished at 252 in 48.2 overs. Tim Bresnan’s 3 for 49, dismissing Kumar Sangakkara (48), and James Anderson’s 2 for 55 steadied England. Jade Dernbach’s 2 for 49, removing Mathews and Lasith Malinga, sealed the victory. Alastair Cook’s 298 runs across the series earned him Player of the Series. Sri Lanka’s spirited fightback fell short against England’s disciplined bowling and Trott’s anchoring knock.