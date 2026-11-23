AB de Villiers Opens Up on Australia's Infamous Sandpaper Scandal
The sandpapergate is back on the headlines but none of the Proteas players has reacted to the same. As the Australian players have made the controversy active again, AB de Villiers opened up on the same. He talked about the reverse swing even in the earlier games.
The sandpapergate has started to cause a lot of troubles for the Australian team lately. It all started with Usman Khawaja releasing his book, where a statement said that the entire team knew about the same. And since then, there has been chaos among the players who once represented the nation together.
With the Australian players giving their views on what had happened, none of the South African stars talked about the same. AB de Villiers, who witnessed the entire incident at that time, has now made some shocking statements on the sandpaper.
In a recent interview, he said, “Everyone knew Australia were doing something in 2018 series. It's a no-brainer that everyone knew. If you see the ball swinging the wrong way, it started in the first Test in Durban, not Port Elizabeth. We lost the first Test in Durban with the ball reversing at a very interesting time, way too early for anyone to reverse the ball at Kingmead.”
Our Take
The allegations made by AB de Villiers add a new depth to the sandpapergate, which is back in action now. He says that the Aussies were using the same even in the earlier games, which caused a lot of troubles to the Proteas. But they managed to suspect things and ensure that they get caught only in the Port Elizabeth test match.