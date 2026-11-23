Does India Have a Troubling Record After Rishabh Pant's SENA Centuries?
Rishabh Pant was able to score yet another SENA century for the Indian team. With a ton against New Zealand in the first Test, fans expected it to be an easy win for the visitors. But with India having this game end in a draw, none of Rishabh’s SENA centuries have come in a winning cause.
There has been a strange connection for the Indian team whenever Rishabh Pant goes on to score a ton in the SENA Tests. Last year he managed to post twin centuries for the Indian team in the match against England at Leeds. But this game also ended up in a losing cause for the visitors.
In the first Test match against New Zealand, he was able to smash another century, which was also his first in New Zealand. This century also helped Pant to become the first Asian wicket-keeper to have scored a century in all SENA nations in the Test format.
But it seems that the strange jinx continued even after the same. This match ended in a draw for the Indian team, as India is yet to win a game in SENA countries where Rishabh Pant was able to score a century.
Our Take
There has been a strange connection in India's wins at SENA countries and Rishabh Pant scoring a century. With India not winning the first match against New Zealand, this game also adds up to the record of Rishabh Pant. He has managed to score centuries in six SENA tests, out of which two games ended in a draw and the Indian team ended up losing the remaining four.