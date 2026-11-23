Sure Bet of the Day, November 23! Bangladesh vs South Africa: A Solid Bet of 1.06

Parimatch Best Odds South Africa 1.06 Place a bet

Why is South Africa Still Well Backed?

South Africa will expect significant contributions from Wiaan Mulder, who has scored 818 runs in nine matches at an impressive average of 62.92. Ryan Rickelton has also been consistent, accumulating 537 runs in eight matches at 41.31. In the bowling department, Simon Harmer stands out with 50 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 2.74. Marco Jansen has claimed another 27 wickets in seven matches, making him an important option.

Bangladesh will depend heavily on experienced batters Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim. Litton has scored 734 runs in nine matches at an average of 52.43, while Mushfiqur has accumulated 711 runs at 47.40. Taijul Islam leads their recent bowling statistics with 35 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 2.98. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has also contributed 30 wickets at 2.78.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion, the pitch is expected to favour bowlers. Both matches recorded on this surface supported bowlers.. Pacers and spinners have enjoyed reasonable assistance, while batting could become challenging as wickets fall. Considering home conditions and the bowling strength, South Africa have the favourites tag here.