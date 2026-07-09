On This Day in Cricket - July 9

Another day in the month of July that has seen some rich cricketing history, the day of July 9 is seen as the birthday of Australia’s batter, Shaun Marsh, who was born in 1983 in Narrogin, Western Australia. On the same day in 1985, New Zealand’s wicket-keeper batsman, Bradley-John Watling was born who went on to play 75 test matches for the team. In 2023, the England team defeated the Australian team by 3 wickets in the 3rd test match of the Ashes series to get the series 2-1.

On This Day - July 9, 1983 - Shaun Marsh was Born Today

The left-hand batsman who made the first IPL season memorable for the fans, Shaun Edward Marsh was born on 9th July, 1983 in Narrogin, Western Australia. As a top-order player, Shaun Marsh played 38 test matches for the team and went on to score 2265 runs at an average of 34.31 and a strike rate of 43.85. In his test career, he scored 6 centuries and 10 half-centuries for the team.

(Shaun Marsh was born on 9th July, 1983 in Narrogin, Western Australia)

Coming to the ODI Career, Shaun Marsh managed to pile up 2773 runs in the 73 matches and had an average of 40.77 along with a strike rate of 81.41. In the same format, he scored 7 centuries along with 15 half-centuries for the team. The T20I format saw Shaun Marsh playing just 15 matches for the Australian team and he got 255 runs at an average of 18.21 while keeping the strike rate as 102.82.

On This Day - July 9, 1985 - Bradley-John Watling was Born Today

The wicket-keeper batsman from the New Zealand team, Bradley-John Watling was born on 9th July, 1985 in Durban, South Africa. In the test format, he went on to play a total of 75 test matches and scored 3790 runs at an average of 37.52 and a strike rate of 42.61 for the team. In his test career, he was able to score 8 centuries and 19 half-centuries while his highest test score came out as 205 runs.

(Bradley-John Watling was born on 9th July, 1985 in Durban, South Africa)

The ODI Format saw him representing the nation in just 28 matches and he was able to make 573 runs at an average of 24.91 and a strike rate of 68.37 while making 5 half-centuries for the team. In the T20I format, he was able to appear only 5 times for the New Zealand team and was able to make 38 runs at an average of 9.50 and a strike rate of 65.51.

On This Day - July 9, 2024 - India Women defeats South Africa Women by 10 Wickets

After the rain washed out the opening T20I, India Women ended the series on a high with a dominant 10 wicket win over South Africa Women in the 3rd T20I at Chennai to level the 3 match series 1 and 1. After choosing to bowl first, India bundled South Africa out for just 84 in 17.1 overs. Tazmin Brits top scored with 20, while Anneke Bosch made 17, but no batter could build a big partnership. Pooja Vastrakar starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 13 runs and earned both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

(India Women defeated South Africa Women by 10 Wickets)

Radha Yadav supported well with 3 wickets for 6 runs. Chasing 85, India needed only 10.5 overs to finish the job. Smriti Mandhana played an attacking unbeaten knock of 54 from 40 balls with 8 fours and 2 sixes, while Shafali Verma remained not out on 27 from 25 balls. Their unbroken opening stand guided India to a comfortable victory with 55 balls left.

On This Day - July 9, 2023 - England defeats Australia by 3 Wickets

The 3rd test match at Headingley produced a thrilling finish as England defeated Australia by 3 wickets to keep the Ashes series alive. After choosing to bowl first, England dismissed Australia for 263. Mitchell Marsh led the visitors with a brilliant 118, while Mark Wood starred with the ball, taking 5 wickets for 34 runs. England replied with 237, as Ben Stokes scored 80 and Pat Cummins claimed 6 wickets. Australia then managed 224 in their second innings, with Travis Head making 77.

(England defeated Australia by 3 Wickets)

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad picked up 3 wickets each to leave England chasing 251. The hosts lost wickets regularly, but Harry Brook played a superb knock of 75 to keep the chase on track. Chris Woakes stayed calm with an unbeaten 32, while Mark Wood finished unbeaten on 16 as England reached 254 for 7 in 50 overs. Wood was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all round impact.