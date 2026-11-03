Indian Batter Suryakumar Yadav Nears Return to T20 Action
Suryakumar Yadav is all set to make his return in the T20 format. He has confirmed his participation for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The former Indian skipper aims to give his best and possibly get a chance back in the Indian cricket team.
Suryakumar Yadav will be making his T20 return to the game sooner than expected. As he aims to get back to the game, he will be participating in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai. The tournament is all set to start from 14 November, as it will be the return for Suryakumar in this format.
He last played in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians, after which he was also dropped from the Indian team. With a change in captaincy, he was unable to retain his place in the team even after being the World Cup winning captain.
With Suryakumar Yadav making his return to the shortest format of the game, it shows that he is far from done. Even though he has been dropped from the Indian team, he still aims to dominate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and eventually go on to give a statement to the Indian selectors.
Our Take
Suryakumar Yadav will aim to give his best for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. If he continues to dominate the game like he used to do, there are high chances that he will also be able to make it back to the Indian side. Along with that, the dates for the IPL auction and retention are drawing closer, as it is necessary for the teams to also know about the players they would retain ahead of the upcoming season.