Suryakumar Yadav will aim to give his best for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. If he continues to dominate the game like he used to do, there are high chances that he will also be able to make it back to the Indian side. Along with that, the dates for the IPL auction and retention are drawing closer, as it is necessary for the teams to also know about the players they would retain ahead of the upcoming season.