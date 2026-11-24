New Zealand Announce Replacement for Blair Tickner Ahead of 2nd Test
New Zealand has named a replacement for Blair Tickner ahead of the 2nd Test. Tickner suffered with a hamstring injury due to which he went on to miss the first Test. As he fails to recover in time for the 2nd Test, Matt Fisher has been called up as a replacement.
New Zealand has made a change in its line-up ahead of the 2nd Test match against India. The team fought really well against the Indian team in the first test to ensure that it ended in a draw. But to make the Christchurch match even more interesting, they knew a few changes were needed.
Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the 2nd Test match against India, and Matt Fisher has been named as a replacement. Tickner was a part of the team for both games but he suffered with a hamstring injury during the practice sessions ahead of the Wellington Test.
With him being unable to recover in time for the second Test, Matt Fisher has been included in the team. His last Test match came in the New Zealand tour of England, as he now aims to make the most out of his comeback in the longest format of the game.
Our Take
Blair Tickner won't be happy on missing out the crucial Test series against India. Since his debut in the longest format of the game, he has been able to play six games, with the majority of his career being affected due to injuries. Now it remains to be seen whether he is able to recover in time for the Test series against Australia, which is scheduled to take place next month and will be crucial for the team's qualification in the WTC final.