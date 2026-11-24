Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Fastest-Ever List A Ton Takes Social Media by Storm
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has created history in the 50 over format. Against UAE, he went on to score a century in just 28 balls for the India A team. With this, he was also able to smash the fastest ever ODI century and broke the record of Suresh Raina in the T20 havoc.
India A is going against UAE in the ACC Rising Stars tournament, where the bowlers were able to put up a good show. As the bowlers dominated the first half of the game, restricting UAE to a modest total, the remaining half of the game was seen easily by the young talent, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
He went on to smash a century in this game in just 28 balls, as he didn't just stop there. With Sooryavanshi smashing the bowlers badly in this game, he was able to break the record of most sixes in a List A innings too. Later, the young prodigy also went on to smash his double century in just 52 balls.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
What Vaibhav Read
India A needed 250 in 50 overs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi read it as 250 in 20 https://t.co/vsUFoUfGGw— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 24, 2026
India A got the target of 250 runs in 50 overs. But Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must have read that the target needs to be chased in 20 overs.
All Records
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made all these records to his name today 🫡 https://t.co/NcsanaQ2fw— Homie (@homelander_yyy) November 24, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has three records to his name. Fastest to reach 87, first to score a century in powerplay, and most sixes in a List A innings.
Can't Hype
CSK fans can't hype Raina's 87*(25) anymore. Vaibhav just broken the record of most runs off 25 balls.😭😭 https://t.co/t7NxhoT6Ws— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) November 24, 2026
CSK fans used to hype Suresh Raina scoring 87 runs off 25 balls. But Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has broken that record by scoring 89 runs off 25 balls.
EA Sports
Vaibhav Suryavanshi batting like he’s in a Video Game😭😭— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 24, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been batting as if he was playing a video game. This seems more like a the EA Sports game Cricket 07.