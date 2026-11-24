Twitter Erupts With Reactions as Priyansh Arya Smashes Stunning 181 in SMAT
Priyansh Arya went on to show his dominance in the shortest format of the game. In the match against Tamil Nadu, he was able to score 181 runs for the team with 19 sixes and 4 fours. Fans on Twitter are in awe of his performances lately.
History has been created by an Indian player in the shortest format of the game. And this time it is not Abhishek Sharma or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or even Ishan Kishan. Instead, it is the young talent from Delhi, Priyansh Arya, who etched history in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
In the recent match against Tamil Nadu, he was able to smash a massive total of 181 runs off 68 balls, being the highest individual scorer in an innings by an Indian.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
New Star
@mufaddal_vohra New star rising, well played champ 🏆— Ravi Anand (@Rac2296) November 24, 2026
It can be said that a new star is rising in the Indian team. Priyansh Arya was playing like an absolute beast in this game.
Shocking Stat
@mufaddal_vohra Tamil Nadu bowled 68 balls to him and the parking lot caught 19 of them.— Ananya N (@Anjeer) November 24, 2026
Tamil Nadu bowlers had bowled a total of 68 balls to Priyansh Arya. Out of which 19 balls went towards the park for the audience to catch.
He's Retained Bro
@mufaddal_vohra IPL auction wale abhi se calculator nikaal rahe honge— Sanchit monga (@sanchitmonga22) November 24, 2026
A Twitter user tweeted that the IPL auction fans would be taking out the calculator. But little do they know that he is already retained by Punjab Kings.
We Wonder
@mufaddal_vohra I still wonder how Suryavanshi plays ahead of him for India A. Ik hype around him but Vaibhav is way too immature for ODIs, Arya is way sensible n mature cricketer.— Shardaa (@Shardasss) November 24, 2026
Priyansh Arya has been known to be a more sensible and mature cricketer for the team. Still, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got the opportunity to play for the India A team.