Twitter Erupts With Reactions as Priyansh Arya Smashes Stunning 181 in SMAT

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor 16

Priyansh Arya went on to show his dominance in the shortest format of the game. In the match against Tamil Nadu, he was able to score 181 runs for the team with 19 sixes and 4 fours. Fans on Twitter are in awe of his performances lately.