Ashwin Praises Virat Kohli's Test Captaincy After New Zealand Draw
India settled for a draw against New Zealand in the first Test, despite having a good lead. With Shubman Gill being the first to shake hands for a draw, Ashwin recalled the captaincy of Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain never used to settle for a draw.
The first Test match against New Zealand finished in a draw and this was the game where Indian fans missed the era of Virat Kohli as a captain. Even when the team had a good lead and had to take wickets, Kohli never went for a draw.
But in the first Test match against New Zealand, the Indian team shook hands with the hosts 15 overs before the day could have ended. This decision has sparked a lot of discussions even from the former players, as they remember the era of Test dominance, under Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.
Ashwin, in a recent video, said, "We should learn from Virat Kohli's captaincy. I'm not saying that we would have won the match if Virat Kohli were the captain, but what we need is the urgency that he brings to the team. For example, today, Daryl Mitchell was casually chatting and laughing with the captain and other players & doing sight screen problems. Such things can make batters feel more comfortable at the crease. When Virat was the captain, things were different, especially when we were chasing a target. There was always a sense of urgency and a strong desire to get the result. That's the intensity and winning mentality we need".
Our Take
Not just Ravichandran Ashwin, various other Indian players and fans remembered the time when Virat Kohli was the captain of the side. While he was not able to do well as a captain in ICC events, he was the reason that India dominated in the overseas tests.