Ashwin, in a recent video, said, "We should learn from Virat Kohli's captaincy. I'm not saying that we would have won the match if Virat Kohli were the captain, but what we need is the urgency that he brings to the team. For example, today, Daryl Mitchell was casually chatting and laughing with the captain and other players & doing sight screen problems. Such things can make batters feel more comfortable at the crease. When Virat was the captain, things were different, especially when we were chasing a target. There was always a sense of urgency and a strong desire to get the result. That's the intensity and winning mentality we need".