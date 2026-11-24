Aneurin Donald's Maiden Fifty Sparks IPL Auction Buzz
Aneurin Donald has given a statement to all the IPL teams before the auction. In the second T20I against England, he went on to smash 85 runs off 32 balls to help them chase down the target. As IPL teams eye for new openers, he remains a potential target.
The second T20I between Australia and England turned out to be a show of dominance for the English openers. Chasing down a massive target, Phil Salt and Aneurin Donald were able to demolish the Australian bowlers without any issues. As Salt only managed to score 58 runs, Donald continued his style.
He went on to smash 85 runs for the team off just 32 balls, which was also his maiden fifty in the T20Is. This knock came in a winning cause, as he was also able to smash 4 fours and 9 sixes. With England winning this game, Aneurin Donald was also able to win the POTM award.
The new talent has gone from scoring 56 runs in his first four games to 85 runs in the second T20I against England. As there is a special need of an opener in the upcoming IPL season, Sunrisers Hyderabad might be keeping an eye on his performances from now onwards.
Our Take
It seems that Sunrisers Hyderabad will be finding the replacement of an Australian player by bringing an English player to the team. Aneurin Donald, if enters the auction, will be able to grab huge bucks from the teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad are having the opening spot open in their line-up, as Travis Head won't be a part of the upcoming season due to the national duties.