Back Where He Belongs! Starc Reclaims No. 1 Spot in ICC Rankings.

Mitchell Starc Returns to No. 1 Position in Latest ICC Rankings
Mitchell Starc is back where he actually belongs. He has regained the number one spot in the ICC rankings after the Test series against South Africa. Even though Australia lost the series, his bowling performances remained at par for the team.
The ICC rankings have received its weekly update, and it has seen a change in the Test bowling rankings. Marco Jansen held the top spot, as he was able to display some stellar performances in the second Test. But the third Test didn't allow him to retain the top spot this week.
Eventually, he has now been dropped to the second spot, and the bowler who is now standing at the top is Mitchell Starc. With his impressive bowling performances in the entire Test series, he has managed to regain the top spot, having a total of 881 rating points. Marco Jansen slips to the second spot, having 875 points to his name.
In the third Test match against South Africa, he was one of the key bowlers for the team. He was able to take 9 wickets for the team in this match, but still ended up being on the losing side.
Our Take
The form of Mitchell Starc shows that he is a bowler who is aging like a fine wine. When the majority of the players would have retired from the longest format of the game at this age, he is competing with the current generation talents for the top spot. Now Starc will aim to maintain the same form when Australia will be going against New Zealand in the upcoming Test series, scheduled to take place in the next few months.