Twitter Flooded With Memes as Rohit Sharma Departs for a Duck
Rohit Sharma didn't have a good outing for the Indian team in the first ODI against New Zealand. He was not able to score runs, as he departed for a duck in the very first over. This has also sparked a chain reaction of memes on Twitter.
The World Cup is less than a year away and concerns around the player form in the SENA conditions have started. One of the major stars of the team, Rohit Sharma, was expected to give his best in the first ODI against New Zealand. This game was being played in the tricky conditions of Auckland.
While Rohit Sharma looked spectacular on the field, fans also started to build up some expectations from him with the bat. Unfortunately, the Hitman was unable to live up to the same, as he got dismissed scoring just 0 runs off 6 balls.
After his dismissal, Twitter has now been filled with memes:
Yeah We Know
The last time Rohit Sharma scored a duck in an ODI. We all know what Rohit Sharma did after that. https://t.co/toBxNiu7gR— Sohamdave (@sohamdave45) November 4, 2026
Rohit Sharma last scored a duck in the league stages World Cup match against Australia. And after that, he unleashed a total mayhem for the team.
How do you Know?
Rohit Sharma 😭 https://t.co/ADq73Ca0i4— Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) November 4, 2026
Rohit Sharma fans are having a hard time in the first ODI. One of them posted an image where tears are being hidden with the help of sunglasses.
Zero Check
Let's laugh at Rohit Sharma 😭😭 https://t.co/J98xoikgVe— 👸🏻 (@cricviiii) November 4, 2026
One Twitter user even decided to give the Petrol pump context. We all check the zero before the worker starts putting the petrol in our vehicles.
Calculated
Rohit Sharma decided to get out early today because he knew it was a low-score target. If he scored runs today, people would say he only scores when chasing low targets. https://t.co/rm69Yz5mwr— 𝗚𝗨𝗗𝗗𝗨 (@Rajguddu45) November 4, 2026
Another theory why Rohit got out for a duck. The target was low and he knew he won't be able to score a century in the game.