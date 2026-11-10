Twitter Reacts as Delhi Capitals Deny Axar Patel’s Move to CSK
Axar Patel was reported to move to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming season. A trade deal would have allowed Dewald Brevis and Noor Ahmad to join DC. However, Parth Jindal has denied the reports around any such possible trade deal.
The Yellow Army was a lot excited over the last few days, noting the fact that they would be having Axar Patel to their line-up. Hardik Pandya was earlier expected to be a part of the team, as CSK were actively involved in the trade window regarding him. But that deal didn't take place, as Punjab Kings took Hardik.
Later, it was Axar Patel, who was rumoured to be a part of the franchise in the trade window. Reports also suggested that CSK were looking to swap Dewald Brevis and Noor Ahmad in exchange for Axar Patel.
But right before the trade deal could take place, the co-owner of Delhi Capitals, Parth Jindal, has talked about the same. He has denied the involvement of Axar Patel in any trade deal, as he stays with the team for the upcoming season.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Bapu
Axar Patel to CSK— ` (@Itz_Bl3ze) November 10, 2026
(5 November - 10 November) pic.twitter.com/38Iutr5iZ6
Axar Patel to Chennai Super Kings lasted just for five days. But it has all ended sooner than Hardik Pandya's rumours did, as a mandatory Bapu meme has been posted.
Dube is There
- Hardik Pandya gone.— ` (@Itz_Bl3ze) November 10, 2026
- Axar Patel gone.
- Shivam Dube is still with us. pic.twitter.com/OrgVAQuwVg
CSK could have gotten Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, but that didn't happen. Instead, they will now have to survive with Shivam Dube.
Relevant Now
Relevant even after today's revelations. pic.twitter.com/cD4k3mgd4m— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 10, 2026
A famous reporter was the first one to inform the fans about the trade deal involving Axar Patel. And now watching his previous tweet is enough to make everyone laugh.