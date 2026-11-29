Mitchell Marsh Rediscovers His Best Form with Stunning Ton Against England
Mitchell Marsh was the example of a one man army in the 4th T20I against England. Chasing a target of 182 runs, he went on to score 119 runs off 57 balls alone. Despite that, his knock went in vain as Australia lost the game by 7 runs.
The T20I series between Australia and England has now been won by the visitors, as they managed to get a 7-run victory over Australia in the 4th T20I. Batting first, England recovered well from an early collapse, as they managed to post 181 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.
When Australia stepped out to bat, every single batsmen struggled to perform against the English bowlers. But Mitchell Marsh stood there as the one man army, as he went on to score 119 runs off 57 balls, bringing up his 2nd century in the T20Is and 9th across all formats of the game.
England knew that they had to dismiss Marsh to win the game, as they did it before things went either way. As England won the game by 7 runs with Crocombe bowling his best in the final over, Marsh was also seen disappointed, as his century went in vain.
Our Take
Mitchell Marsh has been a huge positive for the Australian side across all formats of the game. He has now started to rediscover his form with the bat, as he now continues to dominate in the shortest format of the game. Marsh was also seen emotional in the game when he completed his century, as it was a challenging game for him too.