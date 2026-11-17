IPL 2027: Shock Releases & Remaining Purse of All 10 Teams
The list of released players have been out for the upcoming IPL season. Various key players have been released from their teams due to national duties, while some were removed unexpectedly. Let's take a look at the unexpected releases and total purse for each team.
The IPL retention deadline has ended and all the teams have confirmed the players they have chosen to retain for the upcoming season. This has set the stage for the auction, which will be taking place on 16 December in Goa.
Here's a list of unexpected releases and free purse for each team:
- Chennai Super Kings: 28.05 Crore
MS Dhoni remains a key release for the team, as he has joined them as a mentor. Except for him, some unexpected releases include Matt Henry and Spencer Johnson.
- Delhi Capitals: 39.5 Crore
Mitchell Starc has made himself unavailable due to national duties. But the releases of Nitish Rana and Abishek Porel were unexpected, as they were also in good form.
- Gujarat Titans: 8.75 Crore
Shahrukh Khan has been an unexpected release for the team, as he spent various seasons with them.
- Kolkata Knight Riders: 41.65 Crore
Matheesha Pathirana has been an unexpected release, as he was expected to be a part of the upcoming season. Rachin Ravindra, who was brought for a steal deal, also finds himself in the list of released players.
- Lucknow Super Giants: 47.45 Crore
Avesh Khan has been a key pacer for the team but he has been put to the auction table ahead of the next season.
- Mumbai Indians: 32.60 Crore
Trent Boult was an unexpected release, but MI got Arshdeep Singh as an opening bowler now. Moreover, Deepak Chahar has also been released, further affecting their bowling unit.
- Punjab Kings: 18.60 Crore
Nehal Wadhera and Lockie Ferguson were some unexpected releases by the team. Ferguson was not able to give consistent performances, but he could have been a game-changer.
- Rajasthan Royals: 27.05 Crore
Shimron Hetmyer, the finisher, and Tushar Deshpande, a key pace bowler, were the unexpected releases by Rajasthan Royals. Now the team will have to look for the best possible replacements.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14.15 Crore
Jacob Bethell remains an unexpected release, as he was not able to find his name in the playing XI on a regular basis.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: 40.15 Crore
Travis Head was unexpected, but he has chosen his national duties. Moreover, the release of Gerald Coetzee remains a question.
Our Take
The purse has been freed up by the teams to a great extent. It can be seen that Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals will be ready to put up a good show in the auction. Teams such as RCB, PBKS, and GT are already having a good line-up ready with them.