Priyansh Arya has shown some prolific performances in the shortest format of the game. Surely the selectors will be eager to consider him in the Indian team for the 2028 T20 World Cup, but the opening slot has a lot of competition. The team already has stars such as Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for the same. Amidst this, it remains to be seen when Priyansh will actually be able to get a call up for the team.