Priyansh Arya Creates History During Delhi's Clash Against Tamil Nadu
Priyansh Arya unleashed absolute madness in the SMAT clash against Tamil Nadu. With Delhi batting first in this game, he went on to score 181 runs off 68 balls with 19 sixes and 4 fours. He also smashed the highest individual knock by an Indian batsman in T20 format.
Priyansh Arya has made history in the shortest format of the game, with the match against Tamil Nadu. Delhi and Tamil Nadu faced each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where Arya unleashed his inner beast to ensure Delhi gets a massive boost with the bat.
He went on to score a massive total of 181 runs off just 68 balls with 19 sixes and 4 fours. This inning helped Priyansh Arya to hold the record of the highest individual score by an Indian in the T20 format. He could have broken the record of the highest individual score in the world, but he fell short to the same by just 7 runs.
Currently, Lhuan-dre Pretorius holds the record of the highest individual score in a T20 innings, as he scored 188 runs. But Priyansh Arya's devastating knock against Tamil Nadu shows that he is not just here to play, he is here to give a statement of intent to the selectors.
Our Take
Priyansh Arya has shown some prolific performances in the shortest format of the game. Surely the selectors will be eager to consider him in the Indian team for the 2028 T20 World Cup, but the opening slot has a lot of competition. The team already has stars such as Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for the same. Amidst this, it remains to be seen when Priyansh will actually be able to get a call up for the team.