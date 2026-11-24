Sonny Baker Set for IPL Auction as Two Franchises Show Interest
England's new bowling star, Sonny Baker, has reportedly registered for the IPL auction. It is being claimed that Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have shown interest in him. Also, Josh Tongue has not registered in the auction, prioritising national duties.
Some big updates have arrived for the IPL auction, as the overseas stars have started to register for the same. Sonny Baker, who made it to the headlines with his impressive performances for England this year, is about to be a part of the auction table.
With Baker registering himself in the auction, there are two teams, according to the reports, who have shown interest in him. These teams are Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, as they aim to strengthen their bowling attack ahead of the upcoming season.
Along with that, there is yet another update regarding an English pacer ahead of the upcoming season. It has also been reported that Josh Tongue has not registered for the auction. He has given a priority to the national duties ahead of the IPL, due to which he will miss out on the next season.
Our Take
Sonny Baker being in the Indian Premier League will be a major boost for the new talent. Over the last few months, he has surely grabbed the interest of various IPL teams, as it remains to be seen which team is able to get him. Lucknow Super Giants is having a huge purse for the auction as compared to Punjab Kings, but it remains to be seen what could be the maximum amount they are willing to spend on the same.