Australia's Post-Sandpapergate Plans Revealed in Shocking Journalist Revelation
A journalist has made a shocking revelation regarding the Australian players. After the sandpaper scandal, the team decided to use mint to alter the ball conditions. However, this plan was immediately shut down by Tim Paine and Justin Langer.
The entire Australian cricket team might just have an obsession with ball tampering. And this could be said with the help of a statement which has been released by an Australian journalist. After the 2018 ball tampering case, the journalists surrounded the team across all series to keep a check.
Now when the ball tampering scandal is back on the headlines, a famous journalist, Gerard Whateley revealed his investigation which took place after the 2018 scandal. He revealed that the Australian players had brought up the idea of using mints which could help them to tamper with the ball conditions.
And this idea came right after the South Africa series, as the team was in Dubai to face Pakistan for the Tests. However, even before this plan could have been executed, their skipper, Tim Paine, and Head Coach, Justin Langer, were able to intervene to shut it down.
Our Take
Each day new revelations are being brought down regarding the sandpapergate, and this has started to spice things up for the fans too. The journalist didn't reveal the names of players who thought of using mint to alter the ball conditions. But, if the prime suspects in the form of Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were suspended, these plans in the Pakistan series shows the fact that there could have been someone else involved too.