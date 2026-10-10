Matt Renshaw Hits First Test Century in Nearly a Decade Against South Africa
Matt Renshaw has led Australia's batting line-up even in the challenging South African pitches. He came to bat when the team stood at the score of 84/4, and even went on to smash a century. This was his first ton since 2017, as he helped Australia by preventing a collapse.
The first innings of the Test match between South Africa and Australia has not just been dominated by the South African bowlers. Instead, it was also dominated by Matt Renshaw, who went on to score his first ever Test century since 2017.
Australia didn't have a good start in this game, as the team stood at the score of 84/4, right after the second session had started. With players such as Steven Smith, Travis Head, and Marnus Labuschagne falling down, Matt Renshaw decided to take the charge.
He went on to smash a ton, and still goes on to score runs for the team, taking them above 300. What's more interesting about the ton he has scored is the fact that he became the first Australian since 2014 to score a century in South Africa. Last time it was done by David Warner in 2014.
Our Take
Matt Renshaw has been able to take the Australian side much ahead in this game. His valuable partnerships with Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins have played a crucial role for the team to reach this far in the game. Moreover, it has also caused some troubles to the Proteas bowling line-up, who are looking for ways to finish the innings but have not been able to succeed so far.