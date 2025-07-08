On This Day in Cricket - July 8

With the July 8 date etched in cricket history, several remarkable events took place. Born in 1972, Sourav Ganguly rose to become one of India's greatest captains, known for transforming the team post-match-fixing era and leading them to key victories including the 2003 World Cup final. In 1961, Fred Trueman demolished Australia with 5 for 0 in 24 balls on a bizarre Headingley pitch. Fast bowler Ken Farnes, born in 1911, shone briefly before dying in WWII. In 1995, England suffered a heavy defeat at Edgbaston as the West Indies dominated. In 1932, Herbert Sutcliffe scored his 100th first-class ton. Also born were West Indian spinner Clyde Butts and England’s Wendy Watson.

On This Day - July 8, 1972 - Sourav Ganguly was Born Today in India

The Prince of the Indian Team, Sourav Ganguly, left an indelible mark on cricket with a stellar career from 1992 to 2008. A left-handed batter, he scored 7,212 runs in 113 Tests at an average of 42.17, with 16 centuries, including a debut 131 at Lord’s in 1996. In 311 ODIs, he amassed 11,363 runs at 41.02, with 22 centuries and a best of 183, forming a lethal opening pair with Sachin Tendulkar. His aggressive strokeplay and off-side mastery earned him a reputation as one of India’s finest.

(Sourav Ganguly was born on 8th July, 1972)

Ganguly’s 32 Test wickets and 100 ODI wickets, including a best of 5/16, showed his handy medium-pace bowling. As India’s most successful Test captain, he led with grit, guiding India to the 2003 World Cup final and a historic Test win in Pakistan in 2004. His 239 against Pakistan in 2007 was a career highlight. In T20s, he scored 1,726 runs across 77 matches, including 1,349 in the IPL. Despite controversies, like his fallout with Greg Chappell, Ganguly’s comeback in 2006-07 proved his resilience, cementing his legacy as a transformative leader and batting icon.

On This Day - July 8, 1991 - Devon Conway was Born Today

New Zealand’s star opener and the man with a knack for big scores, Devon Conway has carved a stellar career since his international debut in 2020. Born in Johannesburg, the left-handed batter moved to New Zealand at 26 and quickly rose to prominence. In 27 Tests, he scored 1,836 runs at an average of 36.72, including a debut 200 against England in 2021 and four centuries. In 36 ODIs, he amassed 1,431 runs at 44.71, with five centuries, including a 152 not out in the 2023 World Cup. His 50 T20Is yielded 1,408 runs at 38.05, with a best of 99 not out.

(Devon Conway was born on July 8, 1991)

Conway’s first-class record boasts 9,151 runs in 138 matches, with 22 centuries, including a triple ton for Wellington. In the IPL with Chennai Super Kings, he scored 1,080 runs in 29 matches at a strike rate of 139.71, playing a key role in their 2023 title win. His 649 runs in Major League Cricket for Texas Super Kings underline his T20 prowess. With 93 catches and 9 stumpings in T20s, Conway’s wicketkeeping adds versatility, making him a vital cog for New Zealand.

On This Day - July 8, 2000 - Marcus Trescothick Makes his ODI Debut for England

With the team as England’s new opener, Marcus Trescothick made his ODI debut in the 2nd match of the NatWest Series at The Oval on July 8, 2000, but Zimbabwe clinched a 5-wicket win with 10 balls to spare. England, batting first after winning the toss, scored 207 all out in 50 overs. Trescothick top-scored with 79 off 102 balls, caught by Alistair Campbell, while Graeme Hick added 50 off 58. Paul Strang’s 3/36 and Grant Flower’s 3/9 rattled England. Zimbabwe chased 208 in 48.2 overs, led by Campbell’s 80 off 136, earning him Player of the Match.

(Marcus Trescothick made his ODI debut on 8th July 2000)

Andy Flower’s 61 off 88 and a 100-run stand with Campbell was crucial, with Grant Flower’s unbeaten 33 off 29 sealing the chase. Andy Caddick took 2/27, dismissing Neil Johnson for a duck, but England’s bowlers struggled. Despite rain interruptions, Zimbabwe’s resilience shone on a gloomy pitch, moving them to the top of the series table. Trescothick’s solid debut knock showed promise, but Zimbabwe’s steady batting and tight bowling secured their victory.

On This Day - July 8, 2017 - Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 4 Wickets

Zimbabwe pulled off a stunner, beating Sri Lanka by 4 wickets with 10 balls to spare in the 4th ODI, tying the series 2-2. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat, piling on 300/6 in 50 overs. Niroshan Dickwella smashed 116 off 118, and Danushka Gunathilaka’s 87 off 101 gave them a blazing 209-run opening stand. Angelo Mathews chipped in with 42 off 40, but Zimbabwe’s Malcolm Waller (2/44) and Chris Mpofu (2/61) kept things in check.

(Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets)

Rain shook things up, setting Zimbabwe a revised target of 219 in 31 overs. Craig Ervine was the hero, staying unbeaten on 69 off 55, cracking 8 fours and a six to earn Player of the Match. Solomon Mire’s quick 43 off 30 set the tone, and Tarisai Musakanda’s 30 off 23 kept the momentum. Wanindu Hasaranga fought back with 3/40, and Lasith Malinga was tight with 1/18, but Zimbabwe didn’t back down. A 43-run stand between Ervine and Waller (20 off 13) sealed it, as Zimbabwe hit 219/6 in 29.2 overs.

On This Day - July 8, 2022 - Prabath Jayasuriya Makes his Test Debut for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s debutant spinner Prabath Jayasuriya turned hero, leading his team to a massive innings-and-39-run win over Australia, squaring the series 1-1. Jayasuriya was unreal, grabbing 6/118 in Australia’s first innings of 364, getting rid of Marnus Labuschagne (104) and others. Steven Smith’s 145 not out was gritty, but Prabath was on fire. In Australia’s second innings, he took 6/59, bowling them out for 151 and Usman Khawaja’s 29 and Labuschagne’s 32 couldn’t handle his spin, with Maheesh Theekshana’s 2/28 and Ramesh Mendis’ 2/47 backing him up. Jayasuriya’s 12 wickets won him Player of the Match.

(Prabath Jayasuriya made his Test Debut on 8th July, 2022)

Sri Lanka’s batting was a beast, racking up 554. Dinesh Chandimal smashed an unbeaten 206 off 326, earning Player of the Series, while Dimuth Karunaratne’s 86 and Kamindu Mendis’ 61 built a huge 190-run lead. Australia’s Mitchell Starc took 4/89, but they were outclassed. Jayasuriya’s spin and Sri Lanka’s batting made it a thrashing for Australia.

On This Day - July 8, 2018 - Deepak Chahar Makes his T20 Debut for India

The swing bowler from the Indian team, Deepak Chahar, made a memorable T20I debut in the 3rd T20I against England in Bristol on July 8, 2018, helping India clinch a 7-wicket win and a 2-1 series victory. Chahar bowled 4 overs, taking 1/43 at an economy of 10.75, dismissing Jason Roy for 67 off 31 balls, caught by MS Dhoni. His swing and pace troubled England early, contributing to their 198/9 in 20 overs, with Roy’s 7 sixes and Jos Buttler’s 34 off 21 setting the tone.

(Deepak Chahar made his T20 Debut on July 8, 2018)

India chased 199 in 18.4 overs, led by Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 100 off 56 balls (11 fours, 5 sixes), earning him Player of the Match and Series. Virat Kohli scored 43 off 29, and Hardik Pandya’s 33 not out off 14 sealed the chase. Chahar’s bowling, alongside Pandya’s 4/38, kept England in check despite their powerplay of 73/0. England’s Liam Plunkett (0/42) and Chris Jordan (1/40) struggled. Chahar’s debut showed promise, setting the stage for his future as a key Indian pacer.

On This Day - July 8, 2012 - England Women defeats India Women by 3 Wickets

During the 4th ODI at Truro on July 8, 2012, England Women edged out India Women by 3 wickets with 6 balls to spare, levelling the series 2-2 and India, batting first after England chose to field, posted 173/9 in 50 overs. Mithali Raj’s 58 off 111 balls and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 55 off 74 anchored the innings, but Arran Brindle’s 3/20 and Danni Wyatt’s 2/43 kept them in check. England’s chase of 174 was tense, reaching 177/7 in 49 overs.

(England Women defeated India Women by 3 Wickets)

Jenny Gunn’s unbeaten 36 off 46 earned her Player of the Match, with Sarah Taylor’s 43 off 68 providing early momentum and Niranjana Nagarajan’s 3/24, including Taylor and Lydia Greenway (24), gave India hope, but Gunn’s calm finish sealed the win. Jhulan Goswami (1/20) and Ekta Bisht (2/42) bowled tightly, but England’s lower order held firm. India’s innings saw 10 extras, while England’s had 8. The match played on a tricky pitch, showcased England’s resilience and India’s fighting spirit, setting up a thrilling series decider.

On This Day - July 8, 2010 - England beats Bangladesh by 6 Wickets

Being a regular match turned into a comfortable victory, England defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets with 29 balls to spare in the 1st ODI at Nottingham on July 8, 2010, taking a 1-0 series lead and Bangladesh, batting first after winning the toss, scored 250/9 in 50 overs, with Raqibul Hasan’s 76 off 95 and Zunaed Siddique’s 51 off 70 leading the way and Tamim Iqbal’s quick 28 off 22 set an early pace, but James Anderson’s 3/74 and Stuart Broad’s 2/43 kept them in check. England chased 251 in 45.1 overs, driven by Ian Bell’s unbeaten 84 off 101, earning him Player of the Match, and Andrew Strauss’s 50 off 37.

(England defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets)

A 50-run third-wicket stand between Bell and Paul Collingwood (33 off 49) steadied the chase after Craig Kieswetter’s 32. Shakib Al Hasan took 2/35, but Bangladesh’s bowlers, including Abdur Razzak’s 1/64, couldn’t break through and England’s disciplined bowling and steady batting, despite 19 extras from Bangladesh, ensured a smooth victory on a batting-friendly Trent Bridge pitch, showcasing their depth.