Bangladesh Pacer Hasan Mahmud Achieves Rare Feat Against Afghanistan
Bangladesh has seen history in the making, in the one off Test against Afghanistan. Till now, none of their bowlers has been able to take a hat-trick in the Test format. But Hasan Mahmud broke the jinx, as he took the first-ever hat-trick for them in the longest format.
The long wait for any Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in the longest format of the game has officially come to an end. And this time, it is Hasan Mahmud who has been able to take a hat-trick for the team in the match against Afghanistan.
Both teams are facing each other in a one off Test match in UAE, where Mahmud broke down the lower order of the team in this game. He started off his hat-trick by removing Ismat Alam, who was followed immediately by Qais Ahmad, giving him two wickets in two balls. Zia-ur-Rahman was trapped beautifully in lbw.
A successful review helped Hasan Mahmud to complete his hat-trick, ending the wait for any Bangladeshi bowler to do so in the Test format. He now holds a five wicket haul in India, Pakistan, UAE, and even Australia.
Our Take
Hasan Mahmud has been doing well for Bangladesh as a fast paced bowler in the longest format of the game. The team had various players who have been able to do well with the ball, but looking at Mahmud at the age of 26 shows how well he has managed to bring up his skills at the international level. It remains to be seen how he helps the team in its upcoming Test series in the World Test Championship cycle.