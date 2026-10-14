Pat Cummins Reveals the Real Greatness of Josh Hazlewood
Australia was able to start the Test series against South Africa with a win. And Josh Hazlewood played a crucial role in the same, as he was able to take 8 wickets in the match. Following the game, Pat Cummins talked about the greatness of Hazlewood.
The Test series between Australia and South Africa has gotten even more exciting. The first match came in the favour of the Aussies, even after having a challenging start to the game. One of the players who played a key role with the ball was none other than Josh Hazlewood.
He was able to take 8 wickets for the team in the entire match, which helped them to derail the Proteas across all aspects of the game. Hazlewood was only able to take 2 wickets for the team in the second innings, but he returned well when the Aussies had to take down all wickets in the last innings.
In the final innings of the game, he went on to take 6 wickets while conceding just 49 runs in less than 17 overs. Pat Cummins praised his skills, as he said, “You can bowl him at any time with the new ball, obviously class, but with the reversing ball he's got so many skills, can get the speed gun up when he wants to as well. So captain's dream, I feel like I can bowl him at any stage”.
Our Take
Josh Hazlewood was able to play a crucial role for the Aussies to secure a win in the first Test. Even though he was able to give some breakthroughs to the team early in the fourth innings, the Proteas did their best in an attempt to rebuild. And with him taking the final wickets of the day, Pat Cummins knew that he could rely on him with the ball anytime.