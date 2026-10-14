In the final innings of the game, he went on to take 6 wickets while conceding just 49 runs in less than 17 overs. Pat Cummins praised his skills, as he said, “You can bowl him at any time with the new ball, obviously class, but with the reversing ball he's got so many skills, can get the speed gun up when he wants to as well. So captain's dream, I feel like I can bowl him at any stage”.