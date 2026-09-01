Ishan Kishan Still Unbeaten as Captain in First-Class Cricket
Ishan Kishan still stands unbeaten in the first class format, as he leads his team to the finals of the Duleep Trophy. East Zone has now advanced to the finals, as Kishan aims to take his team to win the title for the first time in a long time.
This could also open doors for him to make an international comeback in Tests.
While the Indian team is having various players who are proving themselves as a captain in the white ball format, only a few of them have managed to prove themselves in the red ball cricket. And one of them has been Ishan Kishan.
With his strong record in the white ball format as a captain, he has managed to show the same level of skills even in the red ball format. In the Duleep Trophy 2026, he still stands unbeaten, leading his team East Zone to the finals of the tournament.
This has been a major achievement for the captain Ishan Kishan, and it also opens doors for him to make his way back to India's Test side. Now he stands with an unbeaten streak of 15 matches, where he has managed to win eight games and the remaining seven games ended in a draw.
Our Take
Ishan Kishan is making a strong case to make his return to the Indian team in the Test side. But the competition for him to make a comeback in the Test side still remains high. India is playing with three wicket-keepers in one line-up, which includes KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and even Dhruv Jurel.